New Laws For History Classes In New York State
There are still a few weeks left of the summer of 2022 here in New York State. Most kids are still going to camps pr playing with friends all day on the playground or on a family camping trip. But the work has not stopped over the summer for the educators in New York State.
When the first day of school arrives this fall, there will be some new laws in place in classrooms in New York State. New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, has signed a new law in to place that makes sure students are being taught important historic events; specifically the the Holocaust. The legislation will require audits of schools to ensure they are in compliance with Holocaust curriculum requirements.
My father was a history teacher in West Seneca New York and even though I was not one of his students in a classroom, I learned to respect history and the people and places that shaped our world in both good and bad times.
“Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” Sir Winston Churchill.