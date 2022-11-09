Home Alone 2 has to be one of (in my opinion) the best movies to watch during the holiday season. It truly shows that there's no better city than New York to be in around Christmastime.

How would you like the chance to get lost in New York, Kevin McCallister style? You can do just that thanks to a whimsical offer from the world-renowned Plaza Hotel. If you decide you'd like to stay there while you're visiting the city, they are offering a package so you can live out your wildest Home Alone 2 dreams, recreating some of the most iconic scenes from the movie.

Start your experience with an exciting 4 hour privat limousine ride around New York City to visit the famous filming locations from the movie including the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, Carnegie Hall, and Radio City Music Hall. Of course, no limousine ride would be complete without your very own delicious hot cheese pizza to savor while you relive Kevin’s famous limo pizza scene. After you’ve visited all the sightseeing locales Kevin saw, and returned to your room with “one of those little refrigerators you have to open with a key”, make yourself cozy in your “extra large bed,” Kevin-style, and call down for your over-the-top ice cream sundae delivered right to your bed. Two scoops? Make it three. You’re not driving.

How funny is that? You'll pay for a package that includes:

Your hotel room

A limousine ride around New York City (visit filming locations including the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, Carnegie Hall, and Radio City Music Hall) *The limo ride is not a guided tour. **Limo color may vary.

A large cheese pizza

A delicious "Home Alone" sundae (16 scoops of assorted ice cream, whipped cream, maraschino cherries, M&M’s, brownie bits, chocolate, caramel, and raspberry sauce)

It's not gonna be cheap to purchase, however, but that's what you get when you're staying at a very fancy New York City hotel. I don't believe, after playing around with the rates and dates, you'll be able to snag this for under a thousand dollars a night. But hey, if you can swing that, why not?

You can learn more details about the package here.

