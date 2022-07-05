Homeless Living in the Woods in Saratoga Ordered to Move Out

It's been an encampment near the train station in Saratoga for nearly a decade. Several people call it home. It's an area in the woods where many have set up tents and have lived their lives in the wilderness - some for many years.

This encampment, however, is on a parcel that a developer recently purchased. About a dozen people live on the land and were served with a letter telling them they had to move by July 4th or be charged with trespassing.

News 10 went into the encampment to talk to one of the residents. Ralph Weddle has been living there for about three years.

We had plans to have a cookout on Monday, but they're all washed up.

The City has gotten involved and has asked the developer to allow more time for a transition, that way they can help the people living there find some type of more permanent housing. Regardless, Weddle said he still planned on moving out immediately in search of storage for his belongings and a new place to live.

The camp is located behind the parking lot at the Saratoga train station. A short trail into the woods will lead you to the area, which is marked with tents, tarps, some personal belongings, and junk piles.

