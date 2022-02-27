Two men are facing charges after police allege that they were involved in stealing property from a quarry business.

New York State Police say they were conducting a property check in the early morning hours of February 21, 2022 when they found a vehicle in the driveway of RMS Gravel, located at 290 Mott Road in Dryden.

RMS Gravel Photo Credit: Google Maps 2022

Troopers say inside the vehicle they found 38-year-old Lawrence E. Williams Jr, who is homeless. The NYSP says that they also found "stolen property from RMS Gravel in the vehicle." Police say he was also in possession of "suspected illegal drugs." He was arrested and charged with the following:

Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree (Class D felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

He was brought to Tompkins County Central Arraignment and Processing.

State Police say that their investigation also determined that 29-year-old Robert H. Predmore of Freeville, New York was also "involved in the crime and with two other previously reported crimes."

Predmore was located and arrested. He is charged with the following:

Burglary in the 3rd Degree (Class D felony)

Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree (Class D felony)

Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree (Class E felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (Class A misdemeanor)

Predmore was also brought to Tompkins County Central Arraignment and Processing.

The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office and the Village of Dryden Police Department assisted New York State Police during the arrests.

No injuries were immediately reported as a result of the arrests.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]

