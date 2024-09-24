How Does New York State Rank in the Battle Against Homelessness?

The homeless epidemic is sweeping the nation and there isn't one community that isn't seeing it in some form or fashion. Whether you're in the city or out in the country the evidence of this growing problem continues to build. Drug addiction and economic hardship are said to be major contributing factors to this issue.

When it comes to the homeless populations across the country, where do we as a state fit in? An online survey conducted by an online casino review state, titled Lucky Gambler, conducted the study to review homelessness on a state by state basis. I can tell you right now New York did not fare well. The general ranking determined by the study found the following states to be in the Top 3 for highest homeless population.

Vermont New York Oregon

How did they determine these numbers? According to the survey, the rankings were established based on total number of homeless people per 100,000 people total. The survey states,

Coming in second place is New York, with a homeless population rate of 510.86 per 100,000 people. From a total of 103,200 homeless people in 2023, the state reported 28% being under 18, 1% being veterans, and 6% (6,192 in total) experiencing chronic homelessness.

You can see the full rankings below. Again, these rankings are based on homeless population per 100,000 people.

Rankings Courtesy of Lucky Gambler Rankings Courtesy of Lucky Gambler loading...

Serhii Bielyi is the Marketing Director for "Lucky Gambler." He had the following comments in response to the survey.

Unfortunately, homelessness is a problem across much of the world, and America is no exception. The top ten states, stretching from the East to the West coast, are a good example of how the entire country is facing the struggles of homelessness. States such as New York, California, and Hawaii have incredibly high living costs, which could put a strain on individuals on a low income and contribute to people being driven from their homes.

Mississippi came in at the lowest population of homeless people, which is surprising considering some of the poverty levels in that state. Nonetheless, we as a nation have to do better about getting to the root causes of homelessness and figuring out what can be done to help fight it.

