Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?

I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.

Beautiful Hudson Valley River Front Homes

Yep even if I have won the Mega Million billion dollar jackpot I would still want to call the Huson Valley my home. I would however like to get a house with a view of the Hudson River. I would keep my current house so the family would have a place to call their own when they visited but I would want to move near the river.

I found three houses that I thought were pretty cool. 106 Bellevue Road in Lloyd, New York being offered for $1,250,000. 67 Susan Drive in Newburgh, New York which has an asking price of $1,995,000, And finally 235 Tilden Street in Port Ewen, New York which is listed for $1.695,000. These are all pretty cool houses I am not sure I could pick between them.

Maybe I could put the house in Newburgh on the Property in Lloyd with the river access of Tiden street in Port Ewen. What do you think?

