Hooray! Chick-fil-A Finally Opening a Restaurant Closer to Utica/Rome

Finally! Chick-fil-A is coming a little closer to Utica/Rome.

The closest Chick-fil-A location for anyone in the Utica/Rome area is in Onondaga County. The drive will soon get a little shorter to satisfy your chicken craving. The fast-food chain is opening in a new restaurant in Madison County, a first in that area.

The latest Chick-fil-A will be located in Chittenango at the New York State Thruway- Travel Plaza, heading westbound off Milepost 266.

There's no word on an opening date. The Chick-fil-A website just says coming soon with a message about the company moving away from their First 100 event and focusing on rewarding people who make a difference in their community.

As we continue to navigate through COVID-19, we have temporarily moved away from hosting our traditional First 100 event at new restaurants. Instead, we are providing free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in our local communities.

Chick-fil-A Opposition

Three New York State Assembly members signed a letter last July demanding that plans to include Chick-fil-A restaurants in New York State Thruway stops be put to an end.

"After years of millions in donations to organizations hostile to LGBTQ+ rights, the decision to approve @ChickfilA as an approved concession at our rest stops is concerning to say the least," Assemblyman Harry Bronson tweeted, along with a copy of the letter sent to New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll.

A Chick-fil-A representative told USA Today, the company does not have a political or social agenda and everyone is welcome in their restaurants.

"We are proud to be represented by more than 180,000 diverse Team Members nationwide, and we strive to be a positive influence in our local communities.

Time will tell if Chick-fil-A can make a positive influence in the Chittenango community.

