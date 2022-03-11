Are you looking to buy a home AND repent your sins? Then this house and church combo property might just be for you!

This house and church are listed together on Zillow for $149,900 in the village of Mohawk. Mohawk sits between Ilion and Herkimer along the Mohawk River, at the base of Vickerman Hill.

The 2-story home portion of the listing has underlying brick and features 3 bedrooms with 1 and 1/2 bathrooms. The large, open family room has a fireplace and built-in cabinetry. It's joined with the village water and sewer system.

The church probably has the most potential here. It boasts original woodwork, high vaulted cathedral ceilings and stained glass. The basement of the church is fully finished with a 1/2 bathroom and kitchen.

The property acted as an Episcopal church before going on the market. The Episcopal Church was formed after the American Revolution and calls itself "Protestant, yet Catholic." It was established in part to break off from the Church of England, since those relations were obviously frayed at the time. The word "Episcopal" doesn't mean anything fancy: it simply means "pertaining to bishops" and appoints bishops as church authorities. Other Christian churches that do this are Roman Catholics, Lutherans, Eastern Orthodox and others.

But there's no law that says you have to keep the church as Episcopal. If you're non-practicing or agnostic, or just consider yourself a charismatic leader, it could be the perfect cult startup kit! Living next door means you'll never be too far from your minions.

Check out the photos below and visit the listing on Zillow for more info.

HOLY Smokes! This House & Church Combo is One HELL of a Deal! This property in Mohawk includes a 2-story home AND a church.

Tiny House on 7 Lakefront Acres in Schoharie County This tiny house on Rossman Lake in Schoharie County combines all the charms of living like the Unabomber, without all that filth.