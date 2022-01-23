Step Inside Endwell’s Beautifully Stunning and Historic Washingtonian Hall [PHOTOS]

Tucked away on the backside of the George F Highway in Endwell and just steps from the Susquehanna River sits a home that isn't just stunning but is packed with history. This home is called "Washingtonian Hall."

Washingtonian Hall, also known as Amos Patterson House, was built in 1799 and is considered one of the oldest homes in all of Broome County. Famous for being one of the first homes ever built in Broome County, Washingtonian Hall also served as a "haven for river travelers, stage stop, and in 1842, was used as a temperance inn."

The beautiful Washingtonian Hall was built by Amos and Ann Patterson, two early pioneers. Mr. Patterson was one of the investors in the Boston Purchase. Mr. Patterson and his wife bought 600 acres of land as part of the Boston Ten Townships and this land became the location for both Washingtonian Hall and the Patterson Farm.

In 1924, Washingtonian Hall was moved a short distance from its original location to its current which is at 3725 River Road in Endwell. Following the move in 1924, Washingtonian Hall was remodeled to represent the Colonial Revival style.

Washingtonian Hall is a two-story home that boasts a staggering 4,835 square feet, 20 rooms, and four fireplaces. There are four bedrooms and two and a half baths. Also located on the property are a brick driveway, a garden house, and a pergola, all of which were constructed in the 1920s.

The flood of 2006 claimed a 1920s carriage barn, horse barn, and picket fence however, in 2009, a new garage was constructed and some of the historic trim from the carriage house along with the lightning rods were installed on the new garage.

Washingtonian Hall is truly grand with beautiful moldings and Palladian windows. The house is outfitted with steam heat and electricity, both of which were added in 1924. In 1996, Washingtonian Hall was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Did you know that you could be the proud new owner of the incredible Washingtonian Hall? Listed with Mary Kay McKinney at Exp Realty, Washingtonian Hall could be yours for the price of $424,900.

