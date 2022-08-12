‘House of Hammer’ Trailer Details Years of Alleged Abuse by Armie Hammer: WATCH

Armie Hammer has found himself in some hot water. For, some of his alleged victims and family members are now speaking out against the actor in the new trailer for the Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer.

The new trailer is just over three minutes long and the new series is set to chronicle the accusations of sexual assault, cannibalism fantasies, branding threats and more that Hammer has been accused of.

In the clip, ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich, said: "I’m here to talk about what happened in my relationship with Armie Hammer. “In the beginning, I felt like this was all perfect. This was amazing."

However, things changed for her, which is similar to Julia Morrison, another one of Hammer's ex-girlfriends.

"I haven’t really digested this one," she says before reading an alleged message sent by Hammer to her. "I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use and seeing if they would f--k strangers for me.”

The trailer goes on to suggest that he would give women compliments before he would push their boundaries as much as he allegedly could.

After Vucekovich came forward with her allegations, other women were quick to follow suit, bringing to light years of alleged abuse from his hands.

Others set to appear in the docuseries are Hammer's aunt, Casey, who claims that there is a history of violence and abuse in their family.

Discovery’s Jason Sarlanis said in a statement: "The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family. With House of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever."

He then went on to continue by saying: "This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly courageous women who came forward to share their stories, and we hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations around abuse in our society."

House of Hammer is set to make its debut on Discovery+ on Sept. 2.