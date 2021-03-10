House Set to Vote on Virus Relief, Biden on Cusp of Triumph

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 9: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference about the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Capitol Hill on March 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. After the Senate passed the coronavirus relief legislation over the weekend, the House is expected to vote on the revised legislation on Wednesday morning. Also pictured, L-R, House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD), Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY), Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA), Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) and Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA). (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is poised to approve a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. That puts President Joe Biden on the cusp of a triumph that advances Democratic priorities yet also showcases the unity his party will need for future victories. House passage seems certain, probably coming Wednesday. The bill aims to fulfill Democrats’ campaign promises to beat the pandemic and revive the enfeebled economy. The Senate returned a partly revamped version of the measure to the House last Saturday by a 50-49 vote. Republicans have unanimously opposed the measure as bloated and heedless of signs the dual crises are easing.

