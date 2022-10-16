Certain New Yorkers should begin to receive their $270 stimulus tax relief checks in their mailboxes or accounts this month. New York State is sending out millions of dollars in tax relief to low-income residents in October 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement on September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to millions of dollars in tax relief to help ease the financial burden that inflation has been causing.

Which New Yorkers Are Eligible For The Tax Relief?

NYS Department of Taxation and Finance NYS Department of Taxation and Finance loading...

The financial assistance will be sent to residents who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns. The stimulus checks will be issued through the New York Department of Taxation and Finance from a $1.75 million fund. Checks in the amount of $270 per eligible person (on average) are expected to start arriving soon, if they have not already arrived. Checks should arrive in mailboxes or accounts by the end of October.

Gov. Hochul said,

With this relief package, we're making good on our commitment to helping hardworking New Yorkers through the nationwide affordability crisis. This program will put money back in the pockets of nearly two million New York families struggling to make ends meet in the face of the pandemic, inflation, and other rising costs. My administration remains laser-focused on improving affordability statewide, and I thank the Legislature for its partnership in ensuring that New York families get this much-needed financial assistance.

If you are eligible for the assistance, you won't need to do anything. If you recently moved, you will need to update your address with the Department of Taxation and Finance. You can do so on this website.

Get our free mobile app

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic

Here Are The Top 8 Insanely Rich People in New York State