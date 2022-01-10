How A Littered Sandwich Bag Got Deer-Jackers Caught In NY

Illegal is illegal. Littering also is illegal and led authorities right to the poachers and left them red-handed.

When it comes to the rules and regulations of deer hunting, the state really doesn't mess around. The Department of Environmental Conservation received a tip in recent months about some illegal deer hunting, also known as Deer-Jacking. One little bit of evidence actually led the DEC officers right to the offenders.

That piece of evidence was a sub sandwich wrapper. Someone ate their lunch and just discarded the bag, which also is littering. Obviously, the illegal hunters had no idea exactly how far the DEC would go and how much that wrapper would incriminate them. Think about it, how is a sandwich wrapper going to lead back to the hunter? By fingerprints? Nope. Instead, the officers went around to local stores and actually were able to obtain video footage of the exact perpetrators and then were able to hunt them down. It also was helpful that the DEC also had a picture of the hunter's vehicle as well.

"From ensuring hunters and anglers follow rules and regulations afield and on the water, to sustaining partnerships with local law enforcement agencies investigating crimes that include solid waste dumping and air emissions violations, ECOs and Investigators are on patrol, ready to serve their communities. " - DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos

If you think you can illegally hunt deer, in this case, doe, you're wrong. Something as simple as a sandwich wrapper actually led to the charges filed. The original tip came all the way back in November of 2021, but the DEC didn't give up and two months later stepped in and found the suspects.

