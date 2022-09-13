How Big Of A Year Will Saquon Barkley Have In 2022?

The New York Giants had a big win on Monday over the Tennessee Titans on the road. First year head coach Brian Daboll converted a gutsy two point conversion try. It was a brilliantly called play with quarterback Daniel Jones throwing a shovel pass to running back Saquon Barkley. It capped off a monster game from Saquon who was clearly the best player on the both for both teams on Sunday. It was a much needed win for the Giants and the first opening day win in six years. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

It’s only one game, but if running back Saquon Barkley is going to consistently perform like he did on Sunday against Tennessee, the Giants will win more then my predicted six games this season. And how can you not like what head coach Brian Daboll did going for a 2 point conversion instead of the tying extra point with the game hanging in the balance. It’s also a good sign that the Giants did something they hadn’t done since 2016, and that’s winning a season opening game. They will have a really chance to start the season 2-0 when they host Carolina in Week 2.

MJ and I were joined by Bobby Skinner from Talkin Giants earlier this morning right here on Big Board Sports. Below is our full interview with him.

I am not going to get too far ahead of myself but this is a big win for the Giants and the climate and culture does feel different under the new regime. Brian Daboll is looking so far like the right hire but it still is early in the 2022 NFL season.

