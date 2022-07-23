Check Out How Buffalo Has Changed In The Last 15 Years

Buffalo has been on the move for the last few years and there have been tons of new development across the city from the downtown core to to the Elmwood Village, and now some are even starting on the Eastside.

However, have you paid attention to actually how much the city has changed since 2007?

I was talking to my brother, who has lived outside of Buffalo for many years and had just recently moved back not that long about and he was really taken back by this isn't the same Buffalo he left when he went to serve our country in the US Navy.

So let's take a look at how Downtown Buffalo looked back then in 2007, and compare it to how it looks now in 2022.

Canalside - 2007

Canalside likely represents the biggest change to downtown that were can recognize. Back in 2007, the War Memorial Auditorium building was still standing, the New York State office building was still standing, and Harbor Center was one of the best parking lots to catch a game at HSBC Center.

Canalside - 2022

In the last 15 years, we've seen Canalside really come into its own with the rewatered canals, Explore and More, and so many other activities.

Niagara Square and Delaware Avenue - 2007

There has also been a lot of change just along Delaware Ave leading away from City Hall and Niagara Square. Back in 2007, the old Federal Building was still standing on Huron, along with a nice looking 1 story building at the corner of Chippewa.

Niagara Square and Delaware Avenue - 2022

Since those days we've seen the development of the new Federal Courthouse, along with the new Delaware North headquarters and the redevelopment of the Avant building.

Franklin Street - 2007

This is perhaps one of the more controversial changes over the last 15 years with the corner of Franklin St and W. Tupper St being transformed.

Franklin Street - 2022

What other changes have you noticed in downtown Buffalo over the years?

