Can You Take A Car With An Orange Notice On It In New York State?

If you see a car on the side of the road or parked somewhere in New York State that has an orange sticker or notice on it, can you keep the car? You may spot the orange sticker on the window of a vehicle. An orange notice generally means the car is abandoned and it gives the owner a warning that they need to remove the car. According to FamilyHandyMan.com, an orange notice means,

It’s been put there by local law enforcement to mark a car that’s considered abandoned, inoperable or hazardous, and is due to be impounded.

Can You Legally Just Take An Abandoned Car In New York State?

Photo by Adam Hornyak on Unsplash Photo by Adam Hornyak on Unsplash loading...

There are tons of reasons someone might abandon their car - they don't have the money to fix it, the car isn't worth it, or they have no way to move it. Whatever the reason is that people don't collect their cars from wherever they abandoned them, can you legally claim an abandoned car? According to the New York Department of Motor Vehicles,

First contact the local authority that has jurisdiction over the abandoned vehicle. Local authorities are authorized to take custody of any abandoned vehicle in their jurisdiction, whether abandoned on public or private property.

After you call the local authorities, it will be up to them to remove the vehicle, or not,

If the local authority does not choose to exercise its authority to take custody and ownership of the abandoned vehicle, you may do one of the following, as appropriate: If the motor vehicle has a wholesale value of $1,250 or less, and is 10 or more model years old and has been abandoned for at least one month you can transfer the vehicle to a registered vehicle dismantler or itinerant vehicle collector.

If the vehicle doesn't meet all three of the requirements listed above, you'll need to call the police to get authorization to have it towed.

Proposed Keystone XL Pipeline To Run From Canada To Gulf Of Mexico Getty Images loading...

Before You Can Take An Abandoned Car In New York State, You Must Go Through A Legal Process

The bottom line is that if you do find an abandoned vehicle AND it meets the requirements above, you'll need to go through some steps in order to claim it and have someone in your Rolodex who is either a registered vehicle dismantler or itinerant vehicle collector, which is basically a person whose business buys junk cars and sells them for parts and scaps. With one of the requirements being that the vehicle must be worth less than $1,250, you probably won't get much money out of turning it over. Now, you could make it a side-hustle to find abandoned vehicles and turn them into junk or salvage businesses.

If the car has been parked on your property and is unclaimed, you can fill out forms to sell the vehicle for scrap. However, just like an abandoned vehicle, there are specific rules. To qualify for a Garageman's Bill of Sale, the wholesale value of the vehicle must be less than $500. Once it is sold, the vehicle will never be able to receive a title again.

Get our free mobile app

Top 10 Most Popular Cars Among Catalytic Converter Thiefs In New York State