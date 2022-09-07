How Good Will The New York Giants Do In The 2022 NFL Season?

It is finally that time of year again week one of the 2022 NFL season is upon us and I couldn't be more excited about it. There are so many intriguing storylines as approach opening night on Thursday. The New York Football Giants have a lot of pressure this season. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley have to perform in order to earn a big contract next season. The defense has a lot of question marks with several key pieces leaving during the offseason. It is also year one for new General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:

Can the Giants get off to a good start this season with a win at Tennessee to open the season? They have notoriously, no matter the head coach, started out of the gate slowly. I really like what I see so far from new head coach Brian Daboll, but the team he inherits isn’t very good. Quarterback Daniel Jones struggled in the preseason, and the Giants already have a rash of injuries. And yet, winning the opening game against a good Titans team on the road, would at least give Giants fans at least a glimmer of hope this season.

MJ and I were joined by our good friend Tom Rock earlier this morning right here on Big Board Sports. Tom covers the Giants for New York Newsday and has done a great job doing so for many years. Below is our full interview with him.

Realistically I don't see the Giants getting more than six wins but I hop I am proven wrong in 2022 as there is certainly room for optimism with this team.

