The internet can be a scary place. While there are many valuable uses and resources available on the internet, it can also be a useful tool for creeps and criminals.

One of the interesting aspects of the internet, specifically Google, is the abundance of personal information that is readily available to anyone who wants it. Several websites also offer property information such as ownership information, possible contact information and other personal data. There is nothing truly private anymore when it comes to the internet. That is why people have begun doing what they can to combat the publication of their information as much as possible.

Photo by Suzy Brooks on Unsplash Photo by Suzy Brooks on Unsplash loading...

One way in which you can attempt to protect your privacy is by blurring the image of your house or other property on Google Maps or Google Street View. I don't know how that Google vehicle has time to drive down all the streets in the Continental United States, or even the world, but it does. As it's driving along it is snapping a 360 degree image of neighborhood streets, people's homes and even some of their personal property. Hence the concern. Now there is a way you can have the image of your home blurred on these platforms.

According to Google's Help Page on the topic, you can take the following steps to make sure your personal home or other properties are protected.

Open Google Maps . Find and open the 360 photo that violates the Google Maps Image Acceptance and Privacy Policies. In the bottom right, click Report a problem. Complete the form. Click Submit.

Google says, "We'll review your report as fast as we can. If you entered your email address in the form, we may contact you to get additional information or to update you on the status of your report." If you have the rights to a photo used on these platforms you can delete them as well.

It's more important than ever to make sure you keep yourself and your family safe. There are some benefits to having you personal property on Google Street View, especially if you run a business out of there. But, if you want it blurred or gone, it is possible. Google already blurs the faces of people who are capture by the 360 vehicle and license plates of passing vehicles.

7 Ways to Spot a Facebook Hoax A hoax claiming the Price Chopper Store in Oneida, NY, was closing its doors went viral both online and in the community. The report was debunked by WIBX after speaking directly with a Price Chopper rep.

Here's how you can stop yourself from falling for the next fake news report. Gallery Credit: Megan

New York's 5 Most Common Crimes If you ever wondered what type of crime is most common in New York State, personal injury law firm Gruber Law Offices found out exactly that.

Using the latest statistics from the United States Bureau of Justice, they identified the 5 crimes that are reported most in the state. Gallery Credit: Megan