How Will Pandemic End? Omicron Clouds Forecasts for Endgame

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 30: Syringes and the Moderna vaccine against Covid-19 pictured in a mobile vaccination station in a street tram during the novel coronavirus pandemic on December 30, 2021 in Frankfurt, Germany. Approximately 71% of people in Germany are now fully vaccinated and 36.6% have received a booster shot. Meanwhile Germany has confirmed over 10,000 infections with the Omicron variant, a number health experts predict will rise rapidly in coming weeks. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and CARLA K. JOHNSON, AP Medical Writers

The fast-moving omicron variant is complicating a key question: How does the COVID-19 pandemic end and the world coexist with this virus?

Experts agree that the coronavirus is here to stay.

Ending the pandemic won't be like flipping a light switch. Nor do scientists expect omicron to be the last mutant.

But at some point, different parts of the world — probably at different times — will tamp down the virus enough to ease up on the constant state of red alert and to consider it another of the health threats we live with.

