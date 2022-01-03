How Will Pandemic End? Omicron Clouds Forecasts for Endgame

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and CARLA K. JOHNSON, AP Medical Writers

The fast-moving omicron variant is complicating a key question: How does the COVID-19 pandemic end and the world coexist with this virus?

Experts agree that the coronavirus is here to stay.

Ending the pandemic won't be like flipping a light switch. Nor do scientists expect omicron to be the last mutant.

But at some point, different parts of the world — probably at different times — will tamp down the virus enough to ease up on the constant state of red alert and to consider it another of the health threats we live with.

