How You Can Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win the Powerball!

With the Powerball jackpot at over one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names.

A winner in East Berne walked away with a ten-million-dollar scratch-off lottery ticket jackpot and no one knows who the new millionaire is.

How Did They Remain Annonymous?

I'm sure he or she told a family member but if you go to the New York Lottery's website, the winner of the $10,000 a Week for Life scratch-off game is listed as "Precious Blessings LLC". Because the guaranteed winnings are ten million dollars, they elected to take a lump sum of $5,753,618. But instead of having his or her name blasted in the news or across social media, they created an LLC or corporation to claim the prize.

Where Was The Scratch-Off Sold

The $10,000 a Week For Life scratch-off ticket was sold at Stewart's Shops in East Berne, NY. The address is 788 Helderberg Trail in East Berne.

Another Capital Region Winner Remained Anonymous

Remember back in September of 2020 when the Powerball jackpot reached nearly $95 million? It was the only winning ticket and it was sold in Malta at the Minogue's Beverage on Route 9. That winner came forward and all we knew was that it was one man from Ballston Spa. He chose to take a lump sum of over $50 million. But we never knew his name because he also created an LLC. His was named "September 2020 LLC".

It's Actually a Very Smart Idea

Think about it, if you won a major jackpot either on a scratch-off game or by playing one of the lottery's numbers games, wouldn't you want to keep it fairly quiet? When your name gets publicized, I imagine everyone would come out of the woodwork to get a piece of your jackpot.