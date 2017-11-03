Devils Beat Comets 2-1

The Binghamton Devils bested the Utica Comets on Friday night by a final of 2-1 at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica AUD.

The Devils' Nathan Bastian opened the scoring 18:16 into the first period and that 1-0 score held until late in the final period. The Devils got on the board again 16:00 into the third when Blake Pietila beat Thatcher Demko.

Evan McEneny scored for Utica with just 1:12 remaining to make it 2-1. Binghamton took a delay penalty with 36 seconds remaining, but the Comets were unable to convert the power play into a score.

Utica finished 0-5 on the power play, while Binghamton went 0-3.

Demko ended with 18 saves; the Devils' Ken Appleby stopped 25 of 26.

The Comets drop to 4-4-0-1. They're home again Saturday night (7:00) hosting the Rochester Americans.