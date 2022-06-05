Hudson River Levels to Drop Eight Feet, Here’s Why

The shores of the Hudson River will expand and the water will become more shallow for a period of time in one local community. Kinda scary to think about what might pop up. So what's causing the river to recede? It's actually a planned project that may affect water levels for several months.

Long needed maintenance on a northern Capital Region dam will require water levels in the river to be dropped by about eight feet for a period of time while crews work on the structure. The levels will drop in the area of Glens Falls and South Glens Falls around the Route 9 bridge.

Boralex, the company that operates the dam, says work will begin in mid to late June. They say they will try and get their work done as soon as possible. But, this throws a wrench in the works for anyone looking to jump in the water at Haviland Cove Beach along the Hudson River in Glens Falls. With the low water levels, the city will be closing the beach until the maintenance is completed. That is expected to take up much of the summer, according to the Glens Falls Post Star.

The Boralex website says the South Glens Falls hydro power plant provides clean energy to an estimated 6,000 people in the area annually.

Updates will be made as the work progresses. Boralex says progress can be monitored from a special page set up via their website.

