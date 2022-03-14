"Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much." The words of Helen Keller have never been more true after teamwork helped save an ice fisherman who fell through the ice. And there video to prove it.

New York State Police Trooper Joseph Butler Jr. was called to Case Lake in the town of Franklinville, in Cattaraugus County after an ice fisherman had fallen partially through the ice about 75 feet from shore. Luckily the Trooper had rope in his patrol car that he brought to shore.

Another ice fisherman carefully walked out onto the ice and tied the rope around the man.

Trooper Butler, along with some help from Trooper Troy Andrews and Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Deputy Trevor Norse, pulled the victim to safety.

The man was wrapped in blankets to bring his body temperature back up after his wet clothes were removed.

The man was treated at the scene by the Franklinville Fire Department and was taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation.

The man is lucky to be alive thanks to quick actions and teamwork.

As the body-worn camera video shows, the quick actions of the troopers, sheriff’s deputy, ice fisherman and emergency medical personnel likely saved the victim’s life.

Watch the body camera video of the heroic rescue.

