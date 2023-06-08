If You’ve Seen This Man, Rome Police Have a Warrant for His Arrest
Rome Police are looking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
Police are looking for 31-year-old Victor E. Bean of Rome on a warrant issued from Rome City Court, according to Detective Shane Rioli of the Rome Police Department.
Riolo says, the warrant is for Criminal Obstruction of Breath and Assault in the 3rddegree. These charges stem from a physical domestic that occurred in March of 2023. During the dispute it is alleged that Bean headbutted the victim and later strangled her. Bean fled prior to police arrival. Bean’s last known address was on E. Dominick in the City of Rome, but is believed to currently be homeless.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Victor E. Bean
31 years old
Height:5’11”
Weight: 150 lbs.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
If you have any information about Bean, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]