This Is Illegal To Do In New York While Shoveling Snow

As we brace for the first major snowstorm of 2022 there is something you need to be aware of when you are clearing out your driveway, sidewalk, or car.

Did you know it is illegal to shovel snow into the street in the state of New York? It's true, it is part of New York Vehicle and Traffic Law Article 1219.

Article 1219 states:

You can’t put snow or dangerous things like tacks, nails, glass bottles, wire, cans, or anything else that would be likely to injure a person, animal, or vehicle on the street.

Anyone who deposits dangerous material in the street, whether or not it was intentional, must immediately take steps to remove it.

Anyone removing a wrecked vehicle from the street must also make sure any glass or other dangerous items resulting from the damaged vehicle are removed.

So for example you ate shoveling out your driveway and you toss the snow into the street in front of your house. A car driving down your street hits that pile of snow and fishtails and hits another car, you could be on the hook for the damages because you placed the snow in the road.

Say you park in the street and brush off your car and leave a pile of snow where your car was, if someone slips and gets hurt you could be in trouble.

While it is not enforced a lot, the fine for violating Article 1219 is a $150 fine and the possibility of 15 days in jail.

So when this storm hits and the snow is covering up your driveway, sidewalk, or car, make sure to clear them by tossing the snow in your yard and not the street.

