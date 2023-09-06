Two Central NY Counties Exploring Consolidating 911 Services

Is the state's first-of-its-kind emergency services merger coming to Central New York?

Two local county executives announced Wednesday they are pursuing a potential consolidation of their emergency 911 services.

According to them; creating a singular dispatch system will increase coverage, resources and sharing of information between the two areas. They say it would make the system more efficient, which will improve the overall safety in their communities.

They also say it will save the taxpayer some cold, hard cash.

What's going on?

The news came from Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. and Herkimer County Chairman Vincent J. Bono, who released a statement about the potential move.

Said Picente:

I have long been a proponent of consolidation and we have implemented many practices in Oneida County that have improved efficiency and saved our taxpayers money. Bringing Utica, Rome and New Hartford into our county 911 system was a major success and adding Herkimer County into the fold would greatly improve the emergency services of our region.

He also added that this move is strategic because it'll address the "critical shortage" affecting the telecommunication workforce.

As for Bono, he agrees this is a smart move for the two counties, as they're both struggling with worker shortages.

"Recently, both counties have made mention of short staffing in their 911 centers and have identified the critical need to explore consolidation efforts in this area," said Bono.

The proposal is currently in its exploration phase. While consolidation may appear attractive in theory, a thorough review is needed to ensure this is the best possible move for Central NY residents.

What consolidation means

There have already been a few meetings to look into the possible benefits and consequences of joining the two emergency dispatch systems.

At the moment, all signs seem to point toward a smooth transition.

Among the items outlined in these preliminary meetings are that Oneida and Herkimer County share a geographical border, which means emergency responders are already familiar with both areas.

They also noted that police, ambulance and fire agencies already cover both areas. But a consolidation would increase their ability to communicate with one another.

Additionally, it was noted the move would also allow for technology that allows for virtual emergency call processing and dispatching that would greater serve the local area.

Moreover, Oneida County would be able to provide Herkimer-area residents to take advantage of texting 911, access the first responder communication system IamResponding, a backup 911 center, and also the Nurse Navigation Program so licensed nurses can respond to non-emergency calls.

A first in the state

To start, this wouldn't be the first time Oneida County joined forces with another county's 911 system. The City of Rome teamed with Oneida County in 1997, followed by the Town of New Hartford and the City of Utica in 2010 and 2012, respectively.

Firefighter protection gear, helmet, gloves on the bumper of the fire truck Matt277 loading...

However, having Herkimer County tack onto Oneida's services is unique. According to the press release, "A combined dispatch center of this nature would be a first in the state."

Officials also said a merger would be supported by monthly charges like VOIP surcharges or cell phone fees. Additionally, they'll be able to take advantage of shared service grants that are available in the Empire State.

At the moment, it is unknown if the consolidation will go ahead or when it could potentially happen.

