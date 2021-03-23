Impeachment Probe Into Gov. Cuomo Could Take ‘Months’

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 02: Demonstrators call on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign at a rally on March 2, 2021 in New York City. Calls for Cuomo's impeachment or resignation have escalated in the wake of multiple women coming forward to accuse the governor of sexual harassment. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The chair of the state Assembly’s judiciary committee says it could take “months” to determine whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be impeached after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct and questions remain about his administration's undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Chair Charles Lavine said lawyers on behalf of the committee will meet with witnesses and examine documents to “assess whether there’s evidence that the governor has engaged in conduct that justifies articles of impeachment.”

Key issues for the legislative impeachment probe remain unresolved.

The majority of state lawmakers and members of New York’s Congressional Delegation have called on Cuomo to resign.

