The impeachment probe into Governor Andrew Cuomo is ending with his resignation.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says there's no reason to proceed because they don't have to determine if Cuomo should remain in office.

Heastie says the Assembly Judiciary Committee heard from its lawyers that it can't impeach and removed an elected official no longer in office.

"Let me be clear - the committee’s work over the last several months, although not complete, did uncover credible evidence in relation to allegations that have been made in reference to the governor., said Heastie. "Underscoring the depth of this investigation, this evidence concerned not only sexual harassment and misconduct but also the misuse of state resources in relation to the publication of the governor’s memoir as well as improper and misleading disclosure of nursing home data during the COVID-19 pandemic. This evidence - we believe - could likely have resulted in articles of impeachment had he not resigned."

Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday after he faced increasing pressure to step down of face ouster by the Democratic-controlled legislature.

State Attorney General Letitia James issued an independent report last week that Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 charges.

The governor has repeatedly denied the allegations.

State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt issued the following statement regarding the Assembly Judiciary Committee's decision:

"The decision from Assembly Democrats to suspend the impeachment investigation reeks of a shady deal to protect Andrew Cuomo. At any point in the last six months, Democrats could have impeached our now disgraced Governor - but that would’ve required courage. Instead, they stalled and bought Andrew Cuomo all the time in the world, while they wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on their sham investigation. Resignation is not accountability. The Democrats not only failed in their constitutional responsibilities - they failed the Governor’s countless victims in nursing homes, brave women who came forward to tell their stories, and those who believe in honest and transparent government."

Cuomo is due to step down on August 24.

Here Are The 23 Funniest Governor Andrew Cuomo Memes on the Internet On Tuesday, August 10 Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his two week notice to the people of New York. He announced that in light of sexual harassment allegations and a scathing report on the topic from New York Attorney General Letitia James, he would be resigning effective Tuesday, August 24.

From the moment those words were uttered from his mouth, the memes began to fly. We were there to catch them.

New York States Line Of Succession For Governor