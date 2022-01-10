In 1st, US Surgeons Transplant Pig Heart into Human Patient

By CARLA K. JOHNSON, AP Medical Writer

U.S. doctors have transplanted a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life — a first for medical science.

Doctors at University of Maryland School of Medicine said Monday the patient is doing well three days after surgery.

The patient is 57-year-old David Bennett, a Maryland handyman too sick to get a human heart.

Bennett said before the surgery: "I want to live. I know it's a shot in the dark, but it's my last choice."

Friday's surgery showed for the first time that a gene-edited animal heart can function in the human body without immediate rejection.

