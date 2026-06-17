Former Police Chief Elected Mayor in Herkimer

Herkimer voters elected a new mayor Tuesday night, choosing former Police Chief Michael J. Jory to lead the village.

Jory won a four candidate race with 395 votes, according to unofficial election results. He will succeed Mayor Dana Sherry, who did not seek another term.

It was a crowded field that included two former mayors. Mark Ainsworth finished with 212 votes, followed by Dominick Scalise with 193. Former Mayor Mark Netti received 70 votes, while write in candidate David Lowell received four votes.

The election marks a changing of the guard at Village Hall. Jory spent years in law enforcement and served as chief of the Herkimer Police Department before entering the mayoral race.

Voters also filled two open trustee seats. Erin S. Kelley was the top vote getter with 412 votes, while Miriam P. Curry secured the second seat with 365 votes.

All results remain unofficial pending certification.

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