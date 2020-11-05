In House Salon Services For Nursing Homes To Resume

Adult care facilities and nursing homes in New York state may resume in-house salon services beginning Friday, November 6th.

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, who has been advocating for the return of in-house services, made the announcement today.

Many nursing home residents are used to getting their hair done weekly, and the cessation of these services during the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unnecessary mental anguish according to both residents and their families. It’s something that makes residents feel special and taken care of which is incredibly important during this time to support mental health. I have the utmost confidence that our facilities will be able to use this guidance to provide salon services in a safe manner," said Buttenschon.

The facilities must follow all State Department of Health guidelines regarding COVID-19.

