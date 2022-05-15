Inconvenient Stabbing at Store in Sherburne

Sometimes timing is everything. A Sherburne woman is now under arrest after an investigator with the New York State Police just happened to be walking into a store while a fight was taking place.

The New York State Police says an investigator was walking into a Stewart's Shop on State Route 12 in the village of Sherburne just after 8:00pm on Thursday, May 12, 2022 when he saw a man and woman arguing and engaged in a physical fight.

Police say, "He attempted to separate the two when the woman stabbed the man. The Investigator restrained the woman and store employees called 911."

Stewart's Shop employees helped the victim until emergency responders with Sherburne EMS arrived. The victim, identified as 56-year-old Daniel R. Purdy of Sherburne, was treated at the scene and then brought to Upstate University Medical Center in Syracuse. The NYSP says that his injuries are serious but are not considered to be life-threatening.

No other physical injuries were reported.

The female suspect, identified as 25-year-old Jessica R. Collins of Sherburne, was taken into custody and arrested at approximately 8:50pm.

She faces a Class B felony charge of Assault in the 1st Degree. She was brought to the Chenango County Jail.

Deputies with the Chenango County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

Police say that the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call State Police or Crime Stoppers.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

