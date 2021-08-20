Incredible Drone Footage Shows Devastating Flooding in Central New York

Tropical Storm Fred left its mark on Central New York. Historic flooding left many under more water than they've ever seen.

Lafayette Cunningham captured dramatic drone footage of the heartbreaking flooding in Rome after the Mohawk River reached its highest level in history. "Could not believe what I saw."

Rome Mayor Jackie Izzo issued a flooding State of Emergency after water spilled from Lake Delta, Wood Creek, and the Mohawk River.

Colin Michael used his drone to show the impact of flooding at Pinti Field in Rome.

The last time the Mohawk River overflowed its bank was back in 1945. "Worst I've ever seen by far," said Mike Henderson.

"I don't think everyone realizes how serious this is," said Anne Colwell Colangelo.

The flooding wasn't just in Rome either. Several areas around Central New York were left underwater, including the Western area where evacuation began in the early morning hours on Thursday, August 19, and Whitesboro where there is also a state of emergency.

Madolyn DiCaprio took a flight to take photos of the devastation in the Syracuse area.

Check out the heartbreaking flooding from all over Central New York.

Tropical Storm Fred Floods Yards, Homes, Roads All Across Central New York Tropical Storm Fred dumped several inches of rain all across Central New York, flooding yards, homes and roads.