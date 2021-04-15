India’s Biggest Cities Shut Down as New Virus Cases Hit 200K

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s two largest cities have imposed stringent restrictions on movement and one planned to use hotels and banquet halls to treat coronavirus patients. Those moves came as news infections in the country shot past 200,000 Thursday amid a devastating surge that is straining a fragile health system. The soaring cases and deaths have forced India to delay exports of vaccines to other countries. India is a major producer of COVID-19 shots, and its pivot to focus on domestic demand has weighed heavily on global efforts to end the pandemic. New Delhi announced stay-at-home orders for the weekend. The moves in the capital came after similar measures were imposed in the financial capital, Mumbai.

