India’s Biggest Cities Shut Down as New Virus Cases Hit 200K

DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 15: People wait at the observation area after being inoculated with the Covaxin coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in the old quarters of the city on April 15, 2021 in Delhi, India. Covid-19 cases are spiralling out of control in India, with a record 184,372 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, bringing the nationwide tally of infections to 13.9 million. The latest wave has already overwhelmed hospitals. (Photo by Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s two largest cities have imposed stringent restrictions on movement and one planned to use hotels and banquet halls to treat coronavirus patients. Those moves came as news infections in the country shot past 200,000 Thursday amid a devastating surge that is straining a fragile health system. The soaring cases and deaths have forced India to delay exports of vaccines to other countries. India is a major producer of COVID-19 shots, and its pivot to focus on domestic demand has weighed heavily on global efforts to end the pandemic. New Delhi announced stay-at-home orders for the weekend. The moves in the capital came after similar measures were imposed in the financial capital, Mumbai.

Filed Under: Coronavirus (COVID-19), india
Categories: Associated Press, News
