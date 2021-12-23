Infrastructure Bill to Aid US tribes with Water, Plumbing

By GILLIAN FLACCUS, FELICIA FONSECA and BECKY BOHRER, Associated Press

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — The massive infrastructure bill signed earlier this year promises to bring change to Native American tribes that lack clean water or indoor plumbing through the largest single infusion of money into Indian Country.

It includes $3.5 billion for the federal Indian Health Service, which provides health care to more than 2 million Native Americans and Alaska Natives.

It also delivers money for water projects through other federal agencies.

MOENKOPI, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 17: A food and holiday gift basket distribution is held in the Hopi community of Moenkopi on December 17, 2021 in Moenkopi, Arizona. The event, which distributed food and other items to over 250 families, was organized by the 'Walking in Beauty' foundation and consisted of multiple groups from several religious denominations. The percentage of residents living in poverty in neighboring Tuba City IN 2020 was 26.9%, making the area one of the most economically challenged regions in the United States. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Tribal leaders say the funding is welcome but won't make up for decades of neglect from the U.S. government.

A list of sanitation deficiencies includes more than 1,500 tribal projects, from septic systems to pipelines.

