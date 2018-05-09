Cuomo Seeks $125B Over 5 Years For Infrastructure Upgrades

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants New York state to spend another $125 billion on infrastructure improvement projects over the next five years.

The Democrat announced Tuesday his proposal would be the next phase in his program to rebuild New York and create thousands of middle-class jobs.

Cuomo says the $125 billion in spending would include state and federal funding along with leveraging private-sector capital to improve roads, bridges and mass transit systems, and provide more affordable housing and clean water infrastructure.

New York state is in the midst of a $100 billion infrastructure initiative that includes ongoing upgrades for the New York City subway system.