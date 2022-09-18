An inmate at the Erie County Holding Center allegedly attacked a deputy at the Erie County Holding Center. The attack took place on Thursday, September 15, 2022. An incarcerated individual reportedly became combative with the deputy. Stephen Watkin is accused of attacking deputy Christopher Myers, who was trying to collect cleaning gear from Watkin's cell, according to WIVB.

Watkins walked out of his cell and refused to return to the cell when Myers instructed him to. The two men struggled and the deputy was pushed over a table. He suffered a dislocated shoulder during the fight. Prison deputies subdued Watkins. He was charged with several crimes - assault on a peace officer, obstructing governmental administration. and menacing. Watkins was initially arrested in January 2022. He was being held at the holding center without bail in connection to a robbery.

10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison

De Blasio Visits Second Chance Housing at Rikers Island Getty Images loading...

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, on August 2, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. Prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers at the prison. The 10 guards were injured, and four were taken to a local hospital. Coxsackie Correctional Facility is located about 25 miles south of Albany in Greene County. Below are the prisons in New York State with the most attacks on guards.

These 10 New York State Prisons Had The Most Assaults On Staff

These 7 Prisons Are The Most Violent In New York State "The number of unusual incidents has increased 132% from 5,980 in 2011 to 13,870 in 2020. These higher incident numbers were largely due to increases in assaults on incarcerated individuals (+81%), assaults on staff (+86%), contraband (+130%), disruptive behavior (+372%), and staff use of weapons (+1,035%)." In 2020, 1,836 weapons used to cut or stab, including ice picks, razor blades, can lids and shanks were discovered in state prisons around New York. New York released a report with the most recent number of violent assaults on inmates in state prisons. There were 134 inmate deaths noted in the report, although it doesn't break down the prisons where each death occurred or who caused them. Here's a look at some of the general violent incidents reported for 2020, which is the most recent data reported by the state. Compared to 10 years ago, inmate assaults have almost doubled. In 2011 there were 666 and in 2020 there were 1,205 reported. These numbers do not include inmate assaults on staff members. Overall, the number of unusual incidents includes things like assaults, deaths, accidents, sexual misconduct, and disruptive behavior. According to the state,In 2020, 1,836 weapons used to cut or stab, including ice picks, razor blades, can lids and shanks were discovered in state prisons around New York.