Is Daylight Saving Time About to Get Canceled in New York?

When we fall back next month, will it be the final time New Yorkers have to change their clocks?

Daylight Saving Time ends on November 5 this year, with the majority of the United States moving their clocks back an hour.

But this may be one of the final times we have to do that thanks to rare, bipartisan support to end the practice once and for all.

Last year, the Senate voted unanimously to end the bi-annual practice of changing the clocks.The legislation, called the Sunshine Protection Act, would have locked the clocks at daylight saving, which would mean brighter afternoons for all.

The bill failed in the House of Representatives.

Now the legislation is back - and is back in limbo.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio re-introduced a permanent daylight saving time bill, which was sponsored by a bipartisan group of 12 senators.

Of course, this is creating confusion for the average American. All we want to know if we have to keep changing our clocks.

Which begs to question: When will our lawmakers get their act together?

Where New York Is At

Roughly 30 states, including New York, are debating whether or not to make daylight saving time a year-round practice.

It should be noted Arizona and Hawaii no longer observe DST - and they're a lot happier because of it.

As for the other states dealing with springing forward and falling back, there is growing support to permanently lock the clocks.

During New York's current legislative session, lawmakers introduced a pair of bills in the State Assembly and Senate to make DST permanent. One of those lawmakers leading the charge is State Senator Joe Griffo.

However, both bills are trapped in committee, so it's unknown if they will ever be brought to a full vote. Griffo's bill has been in judiciary since January.

Why End Adjusting the Clocks?

There's been years of reports backing up the claim that changing the clocks has more adverse health effects than benefits.

Others also note that DST is antiquated, as it was first introduced in 1918 as a wartime measure during World War I. The idea was that, by adding more daylight hours later, energy resources would be conserved.

While supporters claim DST decreases energy consumption, the actual effect this practice has remains scrutinized and widely disputed.

Others also note the United States did once revert to year-round DST in 1973, when President Richard Nixon approved the adjustment to reduce the nation's energy consumption.

The practice was popular at first, but then quickly fell out of favor when eight children were struck by cars when walking to school during the pre-dawn hours. The practice ended eight months later and Congress reverted back to standard time.

However, health officials are calling to end the practice for good and have cited several studies that found switching the clocks increases heart attacks, stroke and death.

Additionally, a 2020 study found more car accidents happen when the clocks adjust. Researchers note that fatal traffic accidents spike by at least six percent.

Psychologists say changing the clocks also has a damaging effect on mental health because people lose an hour of sun exposure later in the day. A 2020 study claims falling back increases mood disorders, depression, anxiety and even substance abuse.

Additionally, there are teachers and parents calling to end the practice because of how it wreaks havoc on children. Parents say they struggle with changing their kids' bedtime, while teachers bemoan an increase in badly behaved and overtired children in the classroom because their sleep schedules were disturbed.

As for why we haven't seen the legislation move in New York - or nationwide - it's because some lawmakers say more research is needed before making such a drastic change.

Then again, can't they just ask Arizona and Hawaii how it's going?

With that all said, will we ever see this practice end? Considering how the House can't even elect a Speaker - it remains pretty doubtful as long as the intense partisan divide continues to cloud our policymakers' judgement.

