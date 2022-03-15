Is it Time to Cut Cable Cord? Spectrum Raising Monthly Rates Again

It may be time to cut the cable cord. Spectrum is raising rates again.

Spectrum customers will see an increase in their cable bills. The company announced broadcast TV fees will go up to $3 on March 18. It'll now be $21, a long way from the original $2.25 a month fee that first began in 2014.

Your cable equipment will cost more too. Monthly fees are going up a dollar, from $8.99 to $9.99, for every HD receiver in your home.

The monthly increases are being blamed on higher TV programming costs, according to Syracuse.com. Companies are required to pay local stations like ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX to transmit their programming on cable networks.

“TV programmers continue to raise fees annually to carry their content, driving higher costs across the entire industry,” Spectrum Spokesperson Lisa Pritchard said in a statement. “As a direct result of the growing cost of programming from the TV networks we carry, we are passing through these increased fees to viewers.”

Cut Cable Cord

If you're tired of higher monthly costs, join the millions of people who are cutting the cable TV cord and switching to streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu.

You can also try Sling TV or YouTube TV where packages start at only $25 a month with live channels, sports, and news. Plus there are no contracts to sign, so you can cancel anytime. There are also a number of other services that stream free TV shows, movies, and even live news.

Get tips on ways to go cable-free at Cnet.com.

