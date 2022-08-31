Is New York’s Gun Law Confusing? Let’s Break It Down For You

In case you missed it, New York State is about to become the first state in the country to criminalize carrying a handgun on private property without permission. There's a lot of new information, including training requirements and felony charges, so here's a break down...

What Does This Mean For You?

Gun owners will have to change several things they are used to doing when the law goes into effect on Thursday, September 1st. Guns will have to be unholstered and secured before doing things like pumping gas, heading into church, or heading to most enclosed events with mass amounts of people. It isn't clear whether or not open spaces follow this regulation too.

Good news, you are able to still carry a concealed firearm into the Adirondacks or Catskills. These are considered forest reserves, not parks. They don't fall under the upcoming regulation, but are subject to change.

What's The Charge?

Anyone caught in a prohibited location carrying a legal firearm will face a Class E felony. Meaning you could face between 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison. Those convicted are not expected to be labeled as felons. They would just have to give up their concealed carry license for a set time.

But Wait... There's More

New York State is also making it harder to get a gun license with the new law. Applicants are now required to follow a 16-hour classroom training. They must now also disclose all their social media accounts for the past three years.

There is a lawsuit looking to fight back against these tougher regulations. These were typically standards that could be set by each county, but are now a statewide requirement. Many people are arguing it violates both a person's First and Second Amendment rights.

What Do You Have To Do?

If you are already a gun-owner with a sportsman or restricted license, you will have to write to the judge to ask for an upgraded concealed carry license. You don't need a specific reason as to why, but you might have to do more training to get it.

Those who are submitting their gun-owner applications before Thursday don't need to worry about the increased training. Which explains why county courthouses were jam packed this past week. All others after Thursday will have to, and must also disclose their social media accounts.

