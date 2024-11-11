Is This the Album That Finally Wins “Smokin’ Joe” Bonamassa a Grammy?

Once again, New Hartford's very own Smokin' Joe Bonamassa has been nominated for a Grammy award. Will this be the year that the local musical genius - who's been called one of the world's greatest guitarists, finally wins?

I certainly don't want to be Kanye West here (referencing when he completely disrespected Taylor Swift at the VMAs in 2009), and I mean no disrespect to the winners in Bonamassa's three previous Grammy nominations, but I can't understand how he hasn't won at least one of those times. Especially with the last nomination, the highly acclaimed tribute to British legends, Royal Tea in 2020, which was recorded at the iconic Apple studios. It was his third Grammy nomination, and the third time he walked away empty handed. Will this year be the year he finally wins?

Bonamassa was recently nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album with his latest release, Blues Deluxe Vol 2, where he continues to expand the boundaries of modern blues. This album has been lauded for its unique blend of traditional blues influences with Bonamassa’s signature rock flair, showcasing his skillful guitar work, emotionally rich vocals, and complex songwriting.

The Blues Deluxe lp has resonated with critics and fans alike, not only for its musical craftsmanship but also for its homage to the roots of blues. Bonamassa has described this album as a tribute to the genre's legends while also pushing blues into new territory. Known for his rigorous work ethic and innovative spirit, Bonamassa’s Grammy nod reflects his ability to keep the blues genre fresh and relevant, appealing to both lifelong fans and a younger generation of listeners.

This nomination highlights his dedication to the blues and marks another high point in a career defined by musical excellence and genre-blending innovation. For Bonamassa, it’s yet another step in his lifelong journey to preserve and elevate blues music.

Known as “Smoking Joe" Bonamassa, he was born on May 8, 1977, in New Hartford, New York, and grew up in nearby New York Mills. He began playing guitar at just four years old, inspired by legends like Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton.

One of my greatest Bonamassa moments was when this young 12-year-old middle schooler performed 2-songs in my WRCK-FM studio, right around the time he performed onstage at the Stanley Theatre with the legendary B.B. King. Shortly thereafter, he would be wowing national audiences as at such a young age, while touring with King.

His debut album, A New Day Yesterday, released in 2000, was a breakthrough that introduced his fiery guitar playing and soulful vocals to a wider audience.

Bonamassa’s career took off from there, leading to a prolific series of studio and live albums that showcase his unique blend of blues and rock influences. He founded his own label, J&R Adventures, allowing him to release music independently and creatively push boundaries. He’s performed at iconic venues, including the Royal Albert Hall, where he famously shared the stage with Eric Clapton. Known for his extensive guitar collection and deep respect for blues history, Bonamassa’s career has been marked by a commitment to preserving and evolving the genre. His legacy is one of passion and authenticity, resonating with fans across generations.

When music experts and fans alike pose the question, "Who is the best guitarist in the world today?" - Joe Bonamassa is almost always mentioned in the top 3.

Let's hope this Grammy nomination is the one that finally gives this incredible artist the credit he deserves.

Here's the album.

Track Listing

1. Twenty-Four Hour Blues

2. It's Hard But It's Fair

3. Well, I Done Got Over It

4. I Want To Shout About It

5. Win-O

6. Hope You Realize It (Goodbye Again)

7. Lazy Poker Blues

8. You Sure Drive A Hard Bargain

9. The Truth Hurts (feat. Kirk Fletcher & Josh Smith)

10. Is It Safe To Go Home

