The 10 Greatest Guitar Players in the World for 2024

It might surprise you, but the best rated guitar player in all of the world is from the Greater Utica area.

The world of guitar is filled with legends whose talent and innovation have forever shaped music. From rock and blues to jazz and metal, these guitarists stand out as some of the greatest players of our time, each bringing unique styles and techniques to the instrument.

At the top of the blues-rock scene is Joe Bonamassa of New Hartford/New York Mills, whose fiery technique and soulful feel have made him a global phenomenon. Known for his expressive playing and deep respect for blues history, Bonamassa is seen as one of the most influential blues guitarists today.

John Mayer has also earned a place among the greats, skillfully blending blues, pop, and rock with intricate melodies and heartfelt solos. His versatility, combined with a unique touch, has made him a favorite for both mainstream audiences and guitar enthusiasts.

For fans of progressive metal, Tosin Abasi of Animals as Leaders has redefined what guitar can do. Playing on an eight-string guitar, Abasi brings a new level of complexity to the instrument, merging jazz, rock, and electronic influences into his sound.

Meanwhile, Derek Trucks stands out with his deeply emotional slide guitar work, especially with the Tedeschi Trucks Band. His powerful, soulful style makes every note resonate.

In rock, Nuno Bettencourt from Extreme is widely celebrated for his virtuosic solos and rhythm playing, adding speed and precision to a melodic approach.

Other giants include Gary Clark Jr., who fuses blues with rock, hip-hop, and soul; Eric Gales, known for his versatility across genres; and Mateus Asato, whose intricate fingerstyle technique has made him a viral sensation online.

These players are pushing the boundaries of guitar, inspiring the next generation while building on a legacy of creativity and technical mastery. Each has carved a unique place in music, showing that guitar is as dynamic as ever in the hands of a master.

33 Photos: Utica's Blues Legend Joe Bonamassa Plays Landmark in Syracuse Arguably one of the world's greatest guitarists, Joe Bonamassa played the Syracuse Landmark Theatre on March 11, 2022. Bonamassa, who grew up in Utica, NY, as Smokin' Joe Bonamassa played in Syracuse, one of his hometown cities. The show was amazing and here are 33 great photos that actually pale in comparison to the amazing sound that came out of the speakers via the guitar of Joe Bonamassa and his amazing band. Gallery Credit: Photos by Bill Keeler

Classic Rock's Second Best Albums An endless focus on career-defining albums overlooks the quality, effort and consistency of these next-best things. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Rockers We've Lost in 2024 We say farewell to some amazingly talented performers and rock movers and shakers. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire