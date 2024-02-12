[Video] Local Musician Shows How Well His Hockey Stick Guitar Plays

Musician Terry Johnson has more guitars than most guitarists. That's probably because he has a habit of making guitars out practically anything lying around the house, even quite possibly, the kitchen sink. Nothing seems to be out of the question for Terry, who resides with his family in Poland, NY.

Johnson has made a guitar out of a bed pan, a plunger, a car door, a shovel, etc., and now he's made one out of a hockey stick. Johnson said that before COVID, he was making a guitar out of one of Rob Esche's hockey sticks. However, before he could create the masterpiece made out of the former Flyers goalie/Utica Comets (AHL) owner's stick, everything shut down due to COVID. Johnson said it's one of his goals to play the hockey stick guitar before a Comets game, or possibly during intermission.

Johnson has played inside all sorts of legendary venues and he's played on television and for celebrities, as well. Like the time he played on the Rachel Ray Show with his unique frying pan guitar that he made in honor of Ray.

You can see much of Terry's work on his website, MojoJohnsonGuitars.com. His band is called the Terry Mojo Johnson One Man Band, and he plays all across Upstate New York, especially on weekends.

Terry recently showed off his hockey stick guitar in WIBX'S Keeler in the Morning studios, and he performed his version of Rock & Roll Part 2 (The Hey Song) which often plays before sporting events.

Watch Terry's performance below.

