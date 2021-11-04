It’s Been Chosen & It’s a First For 2021 Rockefeller Christmas Tree

It's been chosen and it's a first for this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

The 79-foot, 12-ton Norway Spruce that thousands travel to New York City to see every holiday season, will come for the first time from the state of Maryland. A family in the town of Elkton, MD donated the 85-year-old tree that will make its way into Rockefeller Center.

Credit - Rockefeller Center

The tree is being cut down on Thursday, November 11, and will make the trek to Rockefeller Center in New York City on Saturday, November 13. Crews will then work to wrap it in 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights. It'll be topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

The official lighting is scheduled for Wednesday, December 1. You can see the tree in all its glory during "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" on NBC.

The 89th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be on display between West 49th and 50th streets and Fifth and Sixth avenues. It'll be lit daily from 6 AM to 12 AM and 24 hours on Christmas Day. On New Year’s Eve, it will be lit from 6 AM to 9 PM.

Details on public access to this year’s tree lighting will be announced soon.

2020 Tree Comes From Oneonta

The 2020 Rockefeller tree came from a little closer to home. The 75 foot Norway Spruce was from Oneonta, New York, and came with lots of attention.

First, it was 'Rocky' the owl that was discovered among the branches during transit to the city.

Credit: Ravensbeard Wildlife Center

Then it was the national ridicule the tree received before making a magical transformation from a Charlie Brown tree to Rockefeller Center ready.

Photo Credit - Rockefeller Center/Getty Images

You can get more details of the honored tradition and public access information at Rockefellercenter.com

