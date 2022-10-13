Its Jam Packed! Look At All the Fish in This Upstate NY Hatchery

Nature in motion is truly a sight to see, especially when it looks so cool like this.

Fish Hatcheries across New York State are working to both revive and sustain fish populations. They will raise the species and then release them back into the wild when they are ready.

Fishing. Close-up shut of a fish hook under water mel-nik loading...

You may have already known this... but have you ever seen it in action?

The Salmon River Hatchery

Take a look at what's going on at the Salmon River Hatchery in Altmar, New York. That there is a whole bunch of Pacific Salmon getting ready to spread out down the river.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will keep the gate lowered, forcing the salmon to stay in the area to lay their eggs. Once they have reached their quota, the gate is raised and they are free to go.

Behind The Scenes

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Like other hatcheries, this is a timely and important process this time of year on the Salmon River. According to the Fish Hatchery, the water temperature is extremely dependent on whether or not egg collection can happen.

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Salmon River Fish Hatchery employees hard at work!

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

What's even cooler is that you can go down and see this all for yourself. The Salmon River Fish Hatchery specifically is open daily from 8:30am-3:30pm. The Pacific salmon eggs will be collected between 9:30am and noon for the next seven week days.

