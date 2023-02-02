It looks like the famous couple spent the day enjoying the outdoors in Upstate New York. Most people recognize the name and face of Ivanka Trump when they see it printed or in a picture. Many people know her as a businesswoman, designer, daughter of a previous President, mother and wife, but we can now add hiker to that list.

What were Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner doing in New York recently?

Ivanka Trump Instagram/Canva

The couple is currently residing in Florida, but Ivanka still has ties to New York. She posted some pictures on her Instagram from the weekend and it looks like the couple was enjoying some time in New York.

In the first picture, she and her husband Jared Kushner hiked to the top of a mountain and the post is tagged in New York, but no one seems to know exactly where it is. Someone guessed near Bear Mountain, another said Black Creek, the Berkshires was guessed and another person even went so far as to say it looks like Cold Spring, NY.

More clues:

The comments people left on the picture did not pin down the exact location.

Here are a few more pictures to see if we can figure it out:

Ivanka Trump Instagram/Canva

Hmmm...a lot of hiking locations in New York have that, but what about this bridge? Does it make the location stand out at all?

Ivanka Trump Instagram/Canva

It looks like Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner has a great time hiking and the location looks really beautiful. Do you know where the famous pair went hiking in New York? Do you recognize the location? Let us know the spot on the station app.

We are talking about high-profile people, here's a look at Richard Gere's home in New York and some of the richest people living in New York:

