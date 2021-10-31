Japan: Man with Knife Injures 17 People on Tokyo Train, Starts Fire

Photo Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki, Getty Images

By MARI YAMAGUCHI, The Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Police and witnesses say a man dressed in Batman's Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows.

The Tokyo Fire Department says 17 passengers were injured, including three seriously. The 24-year-old suspect reportedly told police he wanted to kill and get the death penalty. Footage showed firefighters, police officials and paramedics rescuing the passengers, many of whom escaped through windows.

NHK TV says the suspect, after stabbing passengers, poured a liquid and set fire, which partially burned seats. One witness says train doors were closed and he hurt his shoulder when he jumped from a window onto the platform.

Filed Under: batman, halloween, japan, tokyo
Categories: Associated Press, World News
