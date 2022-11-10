Looking to run full speed into the 2022 holiday season? Take a 5K run during the Clinton 5K Jingle Jog.

The 2022 Clinton 5K Jingle Jog will take place on Saturday, November 26th at 8AM at the corner of Williams Street and College Street in Clinton New York. Right after Thanksgiving, so what are you waiting for?

This year, there is only online registration. The cost is $25, and the price increases after November 25th. You can read more here, and register online.

Bib pickup is available on Friday, 11/25 at Soul Stop (8 College Street) from 12 - 6 pm or on Saturday, 11/26 starting at 7 am on Williams Street.

If you want to burn off all of those calories from Thanksgiving, first place medals will be awarded to the top Male and Female runners. Ribbons will be given to 2nd and 3rd place Male and Female finishers.

Here's a look at the course:

5K Jingle Jog Route:

START at the corner of Williams and College Street

Run up towards Chestnut Street.

Turn left on Chestnut Street (Cross Fountain Street) on to Mulberry Street.

Turn right on Canterbury Drive to the end of loop and return

Turn left on Mulberry Street

Turn left on Fountain Street

Turn right on South Street

Turn right on St. Marys Avenue

Turn right on Franklin Avenue

Turn right on Prospect Street

Turn right on Marvin Street

Turn left on Chestnut Street

Turn left on Williams Street to END"

The event is still in need of volunteers. You can contact ML Nolan at marylisa.nolan@yahoo.com if you'd be interested in helping out.

New Balloons Are At The 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade It's America's most famous parade. We're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. What new balloons can we expect to see in the 2022 event?