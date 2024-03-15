For 61 years one family has been operating an incredibly successful and popular ice cream and short order food business in the village of Kirkland. Now they are entering their 62nd season and they are officially open for business!

Bonomo's Dari Creme officially announced on their Facebook page that as of 12:52 p.m. on Friday, March 15th they are officially OPEN. As we are seeing warmer weather in this first half of the year it only makes sense for this popular destination to open the service windows to eager regulars and customers to get their long awaited ice cream, burger or Italian ice fix.

To kick off the 62nd season, Bonomo's is giving social media followers the opportunity to win a $25 gift card by following these three simple rules.

Like/Follow the Bonomo's Dari Creme Facebook page. Leave a comment on the post above to notify another Bonomo fan. Share the post to help spread the word that they are officially open.

One winner will be selected at random on Monday evening and will received the $25 gift card. Now, that's a prize!

So, help celebrate the grand seasonal opening of Bonomo's by stopping down to enjoy a "Delish Fish Friday" in the form of a Yuengling beer battered fish sandwich. You can call ahead to make your order at 315-853-2116.

A new feature for Bonomo's fans this season is the expanded parking! This was much needed and will be greatly appreciated. All they ask is that you follow the proper signage posted for motorists and guests. With less than 4 days until Spring arrives this opening couldn't be more welcome. Now get out and enjoy this CNY staple!

