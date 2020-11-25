Joe Biden to Deliver a Thanksgiving Address Seeking US Unity

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is slated to deliver a Thanksgiving address to the nation seeking to unify Americans in the face of the coronavirus pandemic as experts warn of a possible spike in cases resulting from the holiday. Biden’s transition team says the president-elect will “discuss the shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season and say that we can and will get through the current crisis together.” Biden's remarks come as COVID-19 cases are surging nationwide. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows the nation averaged 165,000 new virus cases per day as of Tuesday, up more than 70% in two weeks.

